Hollywood Era Biblical Epic Film “THE BOOK OF CLARENCE” Will Be Available In Theaters On January 12, 2024

From visionary writer and director Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.

The film also stars Omar Sy. Anna Diop. RJ Cyler. David Oyelowo. Micheal Ward. Alfre Woodard. Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Hollywood era Biblical epic was produced by Jeymes Samuel, Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda, and executive produced by Garrett Grant.

“The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind,” shares Jeymes Samuel. “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie – it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track “Hallelujah Heaven”. Collaborating with Lil’ Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track.”

The Book of Clarence will be accompanied with an official soundtrack that features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more to be revealed.

‘Hallelujah Heaven’ by Jeymes Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks is the first track to be revealed from the highly anticipated film.

An enrapturing first taste from his epic second feature and soundtrack from the trailblazing British filmmaker, the track was also written and produced by Samuel, and is available today via Roc Nation. Listen here now.

