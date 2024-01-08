Take A Look At The 2024 Awards Season Schedule Line-Up

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Hollywood awards season has kicked off with a bang, with Tinsel Town hosting the 81st Golden Globes ceremony last night, Sunday, January 7, according to Entertainment Tonight. Actress Jennifer Lawrence clenched the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy over Fantasia Barrino, who was nominated for her starring role as Celie in “The Color Purple.” Actor Jeffrey Wright, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for starring as the lead in “American Fiction,” lost to Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers.” But don’t despair; time isn’t up for your favorite stars to reap award-season gold. The red carpet run is just beginning.

The 2024 Awards Season Schedule Line-Up

Primetime Emmy Awards

The Emmys will be aired live from the Peacock Theater in LA on January 15. The show will premiere on Fox at 8 EST. Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” is nominated for the second time for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Brunson herself received a nod for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony will occur in Los Angeles on February 8. Singer Sza is up for nine nods (the most nominated artist of the night), and breakout star Victoria Monet is up for 7. Trevor Noah will host the festivities and will stream live on CBS and Paramount+.

Academy Awards

The Oscars will be held March 10 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host for the fourth time. While Oscar nods aren’t officially revealed until January 23, movies like “American Fiction,” “The Color Purple,” and Ava Duvernay’s “Origin” have already gotten some buzz.

NAACP Image Awards

The 55th NAACP Image Awards will air on March 16 on BET and CBS. Nominees will be announced on January 25. The ceremony added eight new categories to the ballot this year, including Best Original Score for TV and Film, according to Billboard.

