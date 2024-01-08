Genis M. Osoria Vargas, who created the statue, admits in an Instagram post that the “work is misunderstood” but reveals that it was commissioned by an unknown buyer. The piece is located in Pinar del Río, a city west of the nation’s capital. Thus far, the feedback that Vargas has received from locals has been largely positive with some commenting in Spanish “Good job” and “Your work is beautiful.”
In October, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting some producers. He was granted bail and posted it right away. 6ix9ine was ordered to stay away from the victims via a restraining order prior to leaving the country. He explained his side of the story on social media and thanked the people of Dominican Republic for their love and support.
6ix9ine has yet to comment on the statue. You can see footage of it below.
Snitch Sculptures: Artist Creates Statue Of 6ix9ine In Cuba was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
Fans Rally Behind Vanessa Bryant After Pan African Avenger Dr. Umar Accuses Her of Hoarding Kobe Bryant’s Wealth
-
Ludacris, Kevin Hart & More Respond To Katt Williams
-
2023 Fashion Trends To Take Into The New Year: Denim, Oversized Blazers, Faux Leather, And More
-
Former Assistant to Kevin Hart Tells Tasha K He’s A Serial Cheater
-
Simone Biles Seemingly Responds To Backlash Over Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Are Y’all Done Yet?’
-
Kevin Hart Sues Former Assistant And Tasha K For Extortion, Social Media Approves