HOV Did: Jay-Z’s Birthday May Become An Official New York City Holiday

Published on December 28, 2023

Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

New York, the city that birthed one of the GOAT rappers, Jay-Z, has found a way to honor him again.

The Brooklyn-born billionaire may soon have his own day in New York City thanks to a new bill proposed by NYC’s City Councilmembers.

The proposal asks that Dec.4 –Hov’s birthday– be deemed as Jay-Z Day and states his rap abilities and business acumen as the reason he deserves the honor.

“A resolution designating December 4 annually as Jay-Z Day in the City of New York and celebrating his legendary status as a masterful MC and lyricist and as an innovative entrepreneur,” the bill reads, under the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations.

The bill is backed by Brooklyn Native & Democrat Council Member Farah N.  Louis, Crown Heights resident Council Member Chi Ossé –son of hip-hop attorney and podcast pioneer Combat Jack— as well as Kevin C. Riley, Crystal Hudson, and Jennifer Gutiérrez.

According to Louis, it’s a way to honor the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and how, en route to his many successes, Hov’s repped his hometown the entire time.

“In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate,” Louis said during the proposal’s meeting. “Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart.”

The potential honor caps off a celebratory year that also saw Jay-Z get his own exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Dubbed The Book of HOV, it allowed visitors to comb through his nearly three-decade-long music career that spilled over into fashion, business, and more.

