Over the holiday weekend, while millions of people were enjoying life and opening Christmas gifts, Rappin’ 4-Tay took to X (the social media website formerly known as Twitter). The Bay Area legend requested fans to pray for him as he deals with health issues in the hospital.
This past Saturday (December 23), the “I’ll Be Around” artist took to social media to ask fans for their love and support as he’d been admitted into a hospital. Though he didn’t specify why he was laid up, the artist wrote, “I NEED ALL MY LOYAL ONES TO SEND A PRAYERS I BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL FOR DAYS NOW HOPE YOU ALL HAVE A WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS 4-TAY!!!”
Though he hasn’t updated his followers on his condition or whether or not he’s still under medical supervision, Rappin’ 4-Tay did tweet out a Christmas message for everyone who’d be hoping to hear from him following his Saturday afternoon call for support.
Prayers up for 4-Tay as we’ve lost so many of our Hip-Hop artists to health-related issues over the last few years.
Just another reminder to appreciate every moment you get to spend with your loved ones while they’re still here and to always prioritize your health in any way you can. We only get one life to live, so make the most of it.
—
Photo: Getty
Rappin’ 4-Tay Asks Fans To Pray For Him As He Deals With Unspecified Health Issues was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
UCLA Gymnast Nya Reed Reps for Delta Sigma Theta During Performance
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Ex-NBA Player Chance Comanche To Face Murder & Kidnapping Charges After Woman’s Body Found In Desert
-
Pastor At Iowa Rally Threatens ‘Judgment,’ ‘Retribution’ When Donald Trump ‘Becomes The 47th President’
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
AirbnBAD? Fantasia Blasts Rental App For Racial Discrimination By North Carolina Airbnb Host