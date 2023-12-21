Cam’ron’s Legendary Pink Range Rover Is Available On Facebook Marketplace For $16K

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The early aughts were flooded with a lot of questionable fashion, like 5XL T-shirts and jeans that were baggy beyond belief.

Harlem legend and rapper Cam’ron had no issues rocking the oversized fits, but as with most things, he had to add his flair by rocking pink.

By now, we all know the iconic photos of Cam donning pink fur, a matching headband and a pink Nextel in his hands. But it went beyond his fashion choices and even his pink Range Rover, which he showed off in the “Killa Cam” video almost 20 years ago.

Now it turns out Cam must have upgraded his whip some years ago, and the truck is for sale via Facebook Marketplace.

As pointed out by Andrew Barber, who runs the X account @fakeshoredrive, the “2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Sport Utility 4D” is available for Cam’ron superfans to cop if you take a trip to Alpharetta, Georgia.

The listing has been up for almost three months, is priced at $16,000 and has 100,000 miles on it. The exterior paint features custom hot pink with matching leather interior.

“It was built done in pink in 2003 when it was brand new,” reads the listing by certified Range Rover technician Calvin Finney. “It has just been serviced: oil, filters, new brakes, new plugs, ac, coolant, transmission. The car runs and drives great.”

While the listing doesn’t outright name Cam’ron, it mentions it has a “celebrity history.” Cam hasn’t owned the car in almost 20 years and told MTV News in 2004 that he’d listed it on eBay for $180,000 because he grew tired of how much attention it garnered.

“When I drive it, it’s a headache. My driver be signing autographs if he’s in there by himself. No matter who’s driving, if they are in that car, you’re a star,” Cam said. “If your grandmother got in that driver’s seat, she’s gonna be signing autographs. It just attracts attention. That’s why I put it in the video.”

In true stunting fashion, once getting rid of the Range Rover, Cam vowed to upgrade to a Rolls-Royce Phantom and paint it pink as well.

Cam’ron’s Legendary Pink Range Rover Is Available On Facebook Marketplace For $16K was originally published on cassiuslife.com