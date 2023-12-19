Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia is in her winning season, and we love that for her. The vocal powerhouse and The Color Purple actress has been making her rounds to promote the film in the most stylish threads ever.

In case you missed it, Fanny headed to The Today Show, ultimately shutting down the streets of New York City for a casual slay session as she headed into the studio.

Tasia’s stylist, Daniel Hawk, has been knocking her press run ensembles out of the park. She’s been serving look after look, and her fashion has dominated the conversation.

In this particular look, the starlet wore a Dolce & Gabbana skirt, blouse, and skirt, partnered with Jimmy Choos and a Brandon Blackwood trunk clutch. She completed the outfit with black leather Chiara Boni La Petite Robe gloves.

We have less than a week before the premiere of The Color Purple, which means this stylish press tour will eventually come to an end. That said, award show season is right around the corner, and we are confident Fantasia and her team will create jaw-dropping fashion moments.

Fantasia Barrino receives Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Color Purple

Speaking of awards season, the American Idol alum took to Instagram to celebrate her Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for The Color Purple.

“Dear God, Dear Stars, Dear Trees, Dear Sky, Dear Peoples, Dear Everything, Dear God! Thank you @goldenglobes for the nomination, I am humbly grateful! @thecolorpurple in Theaters Christmas Day!” she captioned her post.

We are rooting for you, Fanny!

DON’T MISS…

Fantasia Opens Up About Going Broke And Healing Through ‘The Color Purple’

Fantasia And Jennifer Hudson Have An Emotional Reunion 20 Years After ‘American Idol’

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia & Danielle Brooks Dazzle In White At The Black Excellence Brunch

Fantasia Stuns In Winter White While Promoting ‘The Color Purple’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com