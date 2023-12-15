‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ To Air 12th & Final Season In 2024

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Curb Your Enthusiasm, the long-running HBO comedy series starring Larry David has delighted fans since 2000 and is returning for a new season next year. Sadly, for fans of the well-meaning curmudgeon that is Larry David, this will be the series’ final season.

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows the exploits of Larry David, who most know from being the co-creator of fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s Seinfeld television series. While it is a fictionalized version of David, the show features a number of real-life celebrities as themselves and follows an improvisational yet plot-based style throughout.

In a press release statement, David, 76, shared his, ahem, enthusiasm in his usual clever way as he sends off the grumpy yet lovable character in style.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character, David writes. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Returning to the series are Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman along with a cast of other celebrities as is the Curb Your Enthusiasm experience.

The show has been pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good for years and we’re thankful for the laughs, Larry David. Enjoy saving lives in your new career as a physician.

The 12th season airs in February 2024.

Photo: Marcus Yam / Getty

