One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Car!

Get ready for a worship event you don’t want to miss!
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr announce their ‘One Hallelujah Tour‘, coming to a city near you! This highly anticipated concert kicks of in March of 2024.
The Live Nation produced event will begin presales on Wednesday, December 13 and official general sales Friday, December 15. Head to TicketMaster.com to secure your spot!
OFFICIAL ONE HALLELUJAH TOUR 2024 LINEUP:
Wed Mar 06 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Mar 07 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Fri Mar 08 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
Sat Mar 09 — Washington, D.C. — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue Mar 12 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
Wed Mar 13 — Raleigh, NC — Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Mar 15 — Miami, FL — James L. Knight Center
Sun Mar 17 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Thu Mar 21 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Center
Fri Mar 22 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre
Sat Mar 23 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
Sun Mar 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Thu Mar 28 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Fri Mar 29 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Mar 30 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
Thu Apr 04 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Auditorium Theatre
Fri Apr 05 — Detroit, MI — Fisher Theatre
Sat Apr 06 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium
Sun Apr 07 — Nashville, TN — Opry House
Tue Apr 09 — New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre
Wed Apr 10 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thu Apr 11 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Apr 19 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Sat Apr 20 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
Sun Apr 21 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
