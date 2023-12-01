Holiday travel can be expensive for students looking to return home, however, Amazon may be Santa this year.
The company announced they’re helping students save this season by offering Prime Student members $25 domestic flights.
Beginning today, Prime Student members can book select domestic flights through December 5. Those interested can click here.
This deal covers travel between mid-December through early January.
A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion, with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, the company says.
For more information, click here.
The post Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Memebrs appeared first on 92 Q.
