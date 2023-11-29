podcast category header logo 2021
Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 29, 2023

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Dr. Fox, is the author of the best-selling work-book Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with the Oppressor: A Shame-based Alliance. He contends there are five core white values that many Blacks are addicted to that often result in tacit white domination. Before Dr. Fox, DC-based activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson previews an event for Freedom Fighter Sekou Odinga. LA’s Brother Askia will also report on some of the major issues facing our young people.

Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

