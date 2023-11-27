Busta Rhymes ft. DaBaby & T-Pain “Big Everything,” Bubba Sparxxx ft. Adam Calhoun “They Just Don’t Know” & More | Daily Visuals 11.27.23

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last week Busta Rhymes released his 11th studio album in Blockbusta and for his day-one fans that have been following his career for the past few decades, the Hip-Hop icon decided to treat them with some brand new visuals to go along with the album release.

Collaborating with DaBaby and T-Pain for the visuals to “Big Everything,” Busta Rhymes and company get on some Dick Tracy ish with their brightly colored tailored suits as they hit some CGI’d streets and hit up the strip bar where they make it rain with CGI dollar bills. Is that like an equivalent to Bit Coins? Just asking.

Bubba Sparxxx meanwhile is still out here rapping after decades of laying low and in his Adam Calhoun assisted clip to “They Just Don’t Know,” Timbaland’s former artist hosts some young women in his home where he and Adam get hype while playing the leather sofa that you’d find at an old lady’s house. Bubba living hella humble. Can’t be mad at that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Luh Tyler, Teelow, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT DABABY & T-PAIN – “BIG EVERYTHING”

BUBBA SPARXXX FT. ADAM CALHOUN – “THEY JUST DON’T KNOW”

LUH TYLER – “CHANGE MY WAYZ”

TEELOW – “FIND A WAY”

PHAEVA PHAWTY & D-WEEZY – “BOSS MOVES”

MONEY MAN – “COUGHING”

KARRAHBOO – “RUNNING LATE”

VERSA THE RAPPER – “THIS IS FOR ME”

BYRON MESSIA – “LA LA”

