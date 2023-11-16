Hot and Trending: Jada, Tyrese, Beyonce and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the Jada Pinkett-Smith talks about the Will Smith rumors, Tyrese Gibson is being sued, Beyonce in talks for a Vegas residency, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says "Day Is Over" For Relief Checks
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Mississippi ‘Voter Intimidation’ By Police Reported Near HBCU, State’s Largest Polling Place In Black City
-
See Ciara’s Runway-Worthy Maternity Shoot That Slays To The ‘Gawds
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023