Red Lobster has taken the Queen of Gospel song to yet another level!
Pastor Shirley Caesar’s song “Hold My Mule” became a viral sensation “U Name It” some 6-7 years ago when it comes to family feasts. The Meme is still the anthem for Thanksgiving meals everywhere…. and now Red Lobster is adding their own version of it with their holiday meal kick-off.
Shirley Caesar in the new Red Lobster commercial pic.twitter.com/LDJHbDDBT9
Check out the original meme that made her song go viral
Pastor Shirley Caesar Lands a Red Lobster Commercial was originally published on thelightnc.com
