Pastor Shirley Caesar Lands a Red Lobster Commercial

Published on November 13, 2023

Women of Praise - Mother's Day Concert with Shirley Caesar

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Red Lobster has taken the Queen of Gospel song to yet another level!

Pastor Shirley Caesar’s song “Hold My Mule” became a viral sensation “U Name It” some 6-7 years ago when it comes to family feasts.  The Meme is still the anthem for Thanksgiving meals everywhere…. and now Red Lobster is adding their own version of it with their holiday meal kick-off.

 

Check out the original meme that made her song go viral

