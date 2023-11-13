Marvel Pushes Back Releases Dates For ‘Deadpool 3’ & ‘Captain America 4’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer for both Deadpool 3 (damnit!) and Captain America 4 (oh well) due to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike that shut down Hollywood the past few months.

According to Variety, Marvel has recently updated their release date for Deadpool 3 from May 24, 2024 to July 26, 2024 while bumping Captain America 4 from July 26, 2024 to February 14, 2025 (a Valentine’s Day film?!). The news comes after SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end this week and Hollywood writers and actors can once again restart the projects that came to a screeching halt this past Summer. Now that the smoke is cleared (for now) and everyone can get back to work, production starts and release dates have been getting shuffled around as many expected they would.

Variety reports:

Beyond Marvel, Disney has also delayed its upcoming prequel to its 2019 CGI remake of “The Lion King.” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” directed by Barry Jenkins, has moved from a July 5, 2024 date to Dec. 20, 2024. Additionally, the studio has vacated two other dates — July 25, 2025 and Nov. 7, 2025 — which it had planted flags on for unspecified features.

While “Deadpool 3” still has a fair amount of production to complete, it’s notable that “Captain America: Brave New World,” which will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take on the Marvel mantle, had already completed principal photography prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, though it is commonplace for Marvel productions to require additional photography. Nonetheless, it is now facing a seven-month delay. Meanwhile, “Thunderbolts” and “Blade” have yet to mount production at all.

The upside is that this will give Marvel more time to add whatever flavor necessary to make Captain America 4 more enticing to comic book fans who just aren’t feeling the production that they’ve been putting out as of late. From rumors that Roberty Downey Jr. will be making a cameo as Tony Stark in some way to word that Chris Evans will be appearing as “old man” Captain America in the film, buzz for the Anthony Mackie led film isn’t high right now. We’ll just have to wait and see if Marvel uses this pushback to their advantage.

On the bright side at least Deadpool 3 is said to be a classic in the making with the film leading the way for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man to be the two lead characters for Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

One could only hope that turns out to be true.

