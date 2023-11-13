Hot and Trending: Whoopi, Tisha Campbell, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Keke Palmer is awarded full custody and a restraining order, Whoopi is under fire for her comments, Tisha Campbell shares the funny side of losing her father, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says "Day Is Over" For Relief Checks
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children