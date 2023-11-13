Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour

The Boy is back— this time… with J. Cole! These two rap titans are joining forces on the second leg of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour. Drake & Cole will take over the Schottenstein Center for two nights February 20th & 21st. Mark your calendars and get your coins ready— general tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11AM on livenation.com!
This announcement comes on the heels of an already explosive year for the duo. In October, Drake surprised fans in Toronto by bringing J. Cole out on stage to perform their hit collab, “First Person Shooter.” The chemistry between the two was perfect, leaving fans hungry for more.
Back in April, Cole and Drizzy co-headlined a legendary set at “Dreamville Fest“. The crowd got to witness the seamless blending of their distinct styles, along with special guest appearances incorporated into the show from Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.
According to Billboard, their recent collaboration has also made history. Drake has now tied Michael Jackson with 13 Hot 100 leaders, the most among solo males. Meanwhile, this track earned J. Cole his first No. 1.
While fans eagerly wait for IAAB Part 2 to kick off, there’s another question lingering in the air: when will we hear new solo material from J. Cole?
Check out the dates for Drake’s It’s All a blur Tour – Big As The What? below.
Jan. 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
Jan. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center – San Antonio
Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +
Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
March 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
March 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~
March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~
Be sure to check back here for the scoop on all things Drake & J. Cole tour news!
Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says "Day Is Over" For Relief Checks
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children