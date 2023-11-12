Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Savannah James Gives Us Glam In Dolce & Gabbana

Savannah James attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend and turned heads in a stunning black gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

Published on November 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

When it comes to serving LEWKS, the beautiful Savannah James never misses!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three attended the annual Baby2Baby gala and did not disappoint. She served face, body, and style and gave us us hair goals in a look that was everything. For her stylish look, the beaut rocked a stunning black gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-length gown was paired with black heels and a pair of black sheer gloves.

Savannah rocked a glammed beat that showed off her natural beauty with golden brown and blond hair that exuded style and grace. The look featured soft curls and a side part to frame the sides of her face. To top the look off, she accessorized the gown with small stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

Check out the look below.

2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

An Instagram Slay

Mrs. James also shared her look on Instagram in a photo dump which included a photo of her entire ensemble and a time-lapse video of her prepping for the evening.

“11/11 @ 6:35p Had an amazing night at the @baby2baby Gala! Great night for a great cause✨ Thank you @dolcegabbana!🫶🏾 11/11 @ 11:27p 😴😴😴,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Savannah James Gives Us Glam In Dolce & Gabbana  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close