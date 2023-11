Hot and Trending: Keke Palmer, Lil Kim, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Get the rundown on Keke Palmer files for full custody of Her 8-month-old son alleges abuse, Lil Kim claims her ‘Queen Bee’ book will surpass sales of the Bible, and more!

