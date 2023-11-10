Hot and Trending: Keke Palmer, Lil Kim, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Keke Palmer files for full custody of Her 8-month-old son alleges abuse, Lil Kim claims her ‘Queen Bee’ book will surpass sales of the Bible, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says "Day Is Over" For Relief Checks
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral