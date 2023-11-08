Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Timbaland apologizing after saying Justin Timberlake should have put a muzzle on Britney Spears, Usher putting himself on the ‘R&B Mount Rushmore, and more!
-
