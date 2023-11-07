Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Missy Elliott’s mother, Patricia Elliott, had never seen her daughter perform live until her 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Missy took to Twitter to share a photo of her mother, in attendance, and fans immediately gushed over Ms. Elliott’s timeless beauty. Muva is evidence Black don’t crack.

As the story goes, Missy would dissuade her mother from watching her hit the stage because she didn’t think her Christian mother would appreciate her racy lyrics, she revealed during an interview on Good Morning America. But there was no way she would have her mother miss such a career-defining moment. Now fans can’t get enough of Mama Elliott.

Fans have swarmed Missy’s comments praising her mother’s beauty.

‘My mother has never seen me perform before,’ she explained on Thursday’s episode. ‘She’s seen me on TV but she has never been to a show. I had some little words I didn’t ever want her to hear. She’s coming for the first time.’

Missy became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when she was inducted into the elite group on Friday November 3rd.

Missy Elliott is well deserving of such an honor and we’re delighted her mother was able to watch it in person.

RELATED STORIES:

Congrats! Missy Elliott Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame!

LL Cool J, June Ambrose, Miguel, And More Celebrate Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Missy Elliott Reflects On Becoming The 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Hame

Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com