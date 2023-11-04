Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion just keeps on winning!

The Houston hottie has just earned another huge win in her career with her new video for “Cobra.” After dropping the sexy visuals at midnight on Friday, November 3, “Cobra” has officially become the biggest YouTube debut in 24 hours for any solo female hip-hop artist this year, beating Doja Cat’s “Demons” and Ice Spice’s “Deli”!

According to Complex, the video has received over 2.15 million views since it premiered on the video based platform last night and keeps on growing with fans eager to see Meg back in her bag.

Her First Independent Release

The new single marks the rapper’s first independent release under Hot Girl Productions, her new music and entertainment company, since splitting from her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The split came after Meg accused her former label of misappropriating funds.

Since dropping, the song and its lyrics have been trending on social media with fans wondering if some of the bars about cheating are meant to be subtle shots aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

Check out the song and the visuals below.

This is just the first step out of the gate for the newly independent “Savage” rapper who recently revealed that since she is not signed to a label, she will finance her next project with her own coins. She hopped on Instagram Live to confirm the news while explaining, “I have no label right now, and we are doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. The budget is coming from me.”

She continued, “We in my pockets, Hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

We love that Megan is taking control of her career, and continuing to win while doing so!

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video ‘Cobra’ Breaks A YouTube Record! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com