Hot and Trending: Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on how Kim Kardashian has made history again, Jay-Z and Queen Latifah’s throwback stories, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Creamy Crack Be Gone: FDA Proposes To Ban Relaxers But Watch How Companies Advertised To Black Women For Years
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Posted on the Carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards | Exclusive Interviews [WATCH]