Former NHL player Adam Johnson died Saturday after a “freak collision” during a game in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL). He was 29 years old. The Nottingham Panthers announced his death Sunday in a statement.
the injury is believed to have been a skate blade to Johnson’s neck, per the BBC.
The disturbing video of the injury showed Johnson attempting to get back up and skate while bleeding before officials and teammates stopped him, signaling for help.
Johnson received emergency treatment on the ice while players formed a ring around him.
Due to the severity of the circumstances the arena had to be evacuated.
Below is Johnson’s only goal that he scored in the NHL.
The post Former NHL Player Dies After ‘Freak Collision’ On Ice appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
