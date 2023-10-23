Tia Mowry Talks Diaper Blowouts, Partnering With Pampers And Gives Twin Tips To Beyoncé

The month of October has been one huge celebration of spooky season so far, but there’s something even scarier that will always send chills down the spines of parents everywhere: diaper blowouts!

If you’re one of the handful of people that’s never heard of this term before, be very lucky! However, anyone planning on ever starting a family should take this as an inevitable-yet-vital warning. Diaper blowouts are exactly what you may think they are, and can be messier than your wildest, dare even we say “wettest” imaginations.

Take a look below at the latest commercial for Pampers Swaddlers diapers, built with new Blowout Barrier construction, to get a better idea of what we mean:

Spotted a few familiar faces in that ad? NBA star shooting guard CJ McCollum, who just became a dad last year to one-year-old Jacobi, and veteran actress Tia Mowry, mom to a preteen and 5-year-old, made for the perfect ambassadors to help Pampers spread word on the big deal surrounding blowouts. Thankfully, we were able to get a personal testimony from the Sister, Sister actress herself during an exclusive sit-down on the subject at hand not too long ago.

Of course, we also had to ask her something related to that viral moment she had with Beyoncé last month during the still-mesmerizing RENAISSANCE World Tour stop on the “Crazy In Love” singer’s 42nd birthday. You know, the moment when Bey took the time to interpolate Tia’s song “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” from her time in the ’90s girl group Voices alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry.

Watch our exclusive chat with Tia Mowry above as she gives us the dirty details on diaper blowouts, what she and Pampers plan to do about it and even some ‘twin tips’ for King Bey since, well, she’s a twin, too!