A gospel great came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and gave us a good glass! Grammy-nominated Jekalyn Carr came to the stand to tell us about her upcoming self titled album “Jekalyn.” The “Bigger” singer talked about creating music that isn’t similar to her earlier traditional sound. The Jekalyn beauty CEO talks about her life growing up in front of the church and some difficulties she experienced coming up in front of the public eye.
How is it dating a young Christian singer? Jekalyn spills it all about her love life and when she wants to walk down the aisle. You have to grab your glasses and watch this interview. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
Jekalyn Carr Talks Upcoming Album ‘Jekalyn,’ Being Ready For Marriage, Growing Up In Church + More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
