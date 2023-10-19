We’re sad to report that legendary DJ and producer DJ Mark The 45 King has died. He was 62.
DJ Premier broke the news on Instagram earlier today.
“R.I.P. DJ Mark The 45 King who passed this morning,” wrote Premier. “An ICON.”
DJ Mark The 45 King, real name Mark Howard James, worked with a lot of Hip Hop royalty. From Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg to Jay-Z and Eminem, DJ Mark touched several generations with his unique ear for music.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CylaAx5OytQ/?hl=en
Today, countless Hip Hop community members have recognized him in social posts. Alchemist wrote, “Rest easy 45 KING. One of the original architects of production / greatest of all time.”
A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Rest in peace DJ Mark 45 King! You will truly be missed.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
DJ Mark The 45 King Dead At 62 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
RICO Defendant And Black Voices For Trump Leader Foolishly Mocks, Taunts Fani Willis: ‘Stop Chasing Clout’
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Lil’ Kim Pulled Her Face Card On Instagram And It Did Not Decline
-
Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Kanye West Reportedly Ordered Wife Bianca Censori To “Never Speak” & Other Bizarre Rules
-
Creamy Crack Be Gone: FDA Proposes To Ban Relaxers But Watch How Companies Advertised To Black Women For Years