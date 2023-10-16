TV One Announces New & Returning Slate Of Original Programming In Celebration Of Network’s Milestone 20th Anniversary

Things are heating up on TV One in 2024!

On Wednesday, network executives announced a comprehensive slate of new and returning programming across linear and digital platforms for the upcoming year, and we’re excited to share the news!

For 20 years, TV One Networks has been an industry leader in the space of representing Black and Brown culture with a portfolio of nostalgic and original programming. The award-winning slate includes URBAN ONE HONORS, UNSUNG, UNCENSORED and classic sitcoms that exemplify Black excellence.

In addition to the return of its beloved shows, TV One is set to continue its successful slate of original programming with exciting new additions to the lineup, including RAISING FAME hosted by Lucille O’Neal (mother of Shaquille O’Neal) and Sonya Curry (mother of Stephen and Seth Curry), COLLAB, IN THE KITCHEN WITH TAMAR & EVELYN BRAXTON and an Al Sharpton biopic.

TV One and CLEO TV President, Michelle Rice shares that 2024 will shepherd in two milestones – TV One turns 20 and CLEO TV turns 5.

“As we approach these anniversaries in January, we are introducing exciting, new programming we hope will thrill current viewers and capture the attention of new viewers as well,” Rice stated. “TV One continues to represent the best of Black entertainment and culture with a diverse offering of both new and nostalgic programming – for us by us.”

Each quarter, TV One and CLEO TV uniquely celebrate holidays and cultural moments that are significant in Black and multicultural communities through thematic programming, special events and partnership opportunities. The network’s continued investment in digital programming ensures brand awareness and cultural conversations enhance exposure, resulting in sustained success across the board.

Below is a highlight of the TV One’s new, original programming:

“URBAN ONE HONORS”

Urban One Honors is the company’s annual, star-studded tentpole created by legendary Urban One, Inc. founder, Cathy Hughes, Approaching its sixth year, Urban One Honors pays homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.

“THE AL SHARPTON STORY” (WT)

For decades, Reverend Al Sharpton has dedicated his life to the fight for justice and equality as an internationally renowned civil rights leader, politician, minister and founder of the National Action Network. From his humble Brooklyn roots to his emergence as a powerful grassroots activist, Sharpton survived an all-out media assault and even near death experience to become a passionate agent of change and one of the greatest Civil Rights figures in history.

“RAISING FAME”

Hosted by Lucille O’Neal (mother of Shaquille O’Neal) and Sonya Curry (mother of Stephen and Seth Curry), this new series gets candid stories from families who raised some of today’s biggest superstars. Through the personal lens of parents and extended family who guided these extraordinary individuals, RAISING FAME takes a look back at their individual roads to stardom. This season features appearances by Nicki Minaj and her mother, Magic Johnson and his mother, Lil ’Nas X and his father, Billy Porter and his mother, Usher and his mother, and Patrick Mahomes with his father.

“IN THE KITCHEN WITH TAMAR & EVELYN BRAXTON” (WT)

Join mother-daughter duo Tamar and Evelyn Braxton as they celebrate the holidays in style! From Christmas to Easter, Mother’s Day to Thanksgiving, no matter what holiday you’re celebrating, this special has something for everyone. Get ready to whip up some mouth-watering dishes as Tamar and Ms. Evelyn share their delicious family recipes straight from the kitchen. From succulent main courses to delectable desserts, you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy all of your holiday cravings.

“COLLAB”

Hosted by the world’s greatest entertainer and Hip Hop icon Doug E. Fresh, this innovative new music series features an undiscovered artist being paired with a legendary R&B or Hip Hop icon as the audience witnesses the creative process unfold. From the recording studio creating a new track, to the stage performing it live for the first time, COLLAB seeks to help emerging artists break into the music business while providing the established artists with their next hit record.

ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS

TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving both diverse audiences for TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 44 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network with a 41 million household reach. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, Payback, Tough Love: Atlanta, Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story and Urban One Honors. While, CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today’s modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content in both original and acquired series including Boss Girl’s Guide, Culture Kitchen, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Global Gourmet, Living By Design, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, http://www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.

TV One Announces New & Returning Slate Of Original Programming In Celebration Of Network’s Milestone 20th Anniversary was originally published on tvone.tv