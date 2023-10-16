Hot and Trending: The R&B Mount Rushmore, and more!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the artist that put himself on the R&B Mount Rushmore, Jada is still spilling the beans, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
RICO Defendant And Black Voices For Trump Leader Foolishly Mocks, Taunts Fani Willis: ‘Stop Chasing Clout’
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Kanye West Reportedly Ordered Wife Bianca Censori To “Never Speak” & Other Bizarre Rules
-
Terrell Owens Explains How Colorism He Faced Led To Him Dating White Women, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
‘HARD PASS’: Barbara Lee Rips ‘Pro-Trump’ Republican Steve Garvey Entering California Senate Race