MALIBU, Calif. — Chicago Bears legend and NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023
The linebacker spent his entire career with the Bears after being drafted by the team in 1965, making eight Pro Bowls. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023
His family announced Thursday that the former linebacker died “peacefully in his sleep.” He is survived by his wife, Helen, and three children.
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post Hall of Fame Linebacker Dick Butkus Dead at 80 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Hall of Fame Linebacker Dick Butkus Dead at 80 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
Who Is Kayla Nicole? Travis Kelce’s Beautiful Black Ex-Girlfriend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump During A Date Night With Hubby Russell Wilson