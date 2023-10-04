The History You Never Knew About The Hip Hop Hits You Love

Origin Info For Your Favorite Hip-Hop Hits Of Today

There’s an old saying “There’s nothing new under the sun”, which we often write off as a figure of speech. However, when you recognize something you’re almost certain you’ve seen or heard before, there’s comfort in that familiarity.

While we appreciate the creativity that drives art to influence culture, we also honor the classics and originals that inspire trends today.

Many of the most popular hip-hop tracks on the charts today use samples from old records. According to Tunecore, “Sampling” is best described as reusing a specific portion of another’s sound recording.

The technique has been used for decades, with each generation paying homage to the preceding generation. Some of hip-hop’s greatest hits of all time use sampling, including Notorious B.I.G.’s 90s classic “Juicy” and legendary breakout hit “Through The Wire”. Here’s a bit of background on samples you may not have known about that are topping charts today!

Creepin’ – Metroboomin, 21 Savage, The Weeknd

In 2004, Mario Winans serenaded the masses with a twisted exclamation to his lover, “I Don’t Wanna Know”.

In the song, Winans pleads to his lady to keep her dirt secret. The smash, which spent eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in February of 2004, was a sample of The Fugees “Ready Or Not”.

Even further, The Fugees sampled the 1987 record “Bodaecia” by Irish singer Enya, who is also listed on the credits. Today, The Weeknd and 21 Savage teamed up with Atlanta hitmaker Metroboomin for a modern remake of the song.

Players – Coi Leray

Coi Leray gave us yet another TikTok sensation with her 2022 song “Players”. What you may not have noticed is the sample of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message”. Coi’s record was released as the 1982 terminal hit turned 40.

Grandmaster Flash and Leray actually met for a celebratory dinner where Flash blessed the record and Coi’s hard work!

“When I got a call saying this girl wanted to resurrect the beat of a song from my past – I wanted to learn more,” Flash said in a second post. “Then when I spoke with & met @coileray, I TOTALLY got it. Go listen to PLAYERS by Coi Leray now Next time I might sport the hoodie”

The track “The Message”, created by Melle Mel and Duke Bootee, is widely regarded as one of the most significant rap songs of all time. The beat has been revisited consistently over the years with everyone from Ice Cube (“Check Yo Self” remix) to Puffy and Ma$e (“Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down”) and K. Michelle (“Going Under”) sampling the original 80s classic.

Doja – Central Cee

UK breakout artist Central Cee is another artist with a knack for making viral hits. One of his most notable 2022 records – “Doja” – is derived from a sample of Eve & Gwen Stefani’s 2001 hit “Blow Ya Mind”. You may have heard the often-recited lyrics of “Doja”, “How can I be homophobic? My b—- is gay.” However, you may not have been privy to the fact Eve personally signed off on the Euro Hip Hop track calling it “everything”.

On BBC’s 1EXTRA RAP SHOW, the Ruff Ryder’s First Lady explained the rizz that made her instantly approve the sample.

First of all, knowing and living in London, his name’s already been ringing and I liked him. I was like, ‘Yo, he’s a dope artist.’ And then we got the song and I was like, ‘This song is everything!’”

I’m sure we can be looking out for much more of Central Cee in the seasons to come.

P Power – Gunna featuring Drake

Another fire collab between hip-hop artists and Metro Boomin “P Power” by Gunna featuring Drake, is making its rounds as a 2023 club smash.

The song samples Donna Summer’s 1976 disco classic “Could It Be Magic”. However, the track was noticeably absent from Gunna’s album, “DS4Ever”, when it dropped on January 7, 2022. In an interview with Complex, Gunna reveals that the song was delayed over clearance issues.

“I originally sampled Donna Summer,” Gunna said. “I don’t even know her, because I’m so young. But she was a legend and her estate couldn’t get back in time for my album.”

How honored he must have felt when the clearance came back from one of the industry’s Black disco queens!

Good Love – Usher, City Girls

If you’ve been out to basically any gathering or event this summer, you’ve probably heard “Good Love” featuring the City Girls. This feel-good dance jam has made waves from social media to the skating rink to family cookouts.

The familiar bump in the bass and repetitive rhythm takes us back to the ’90s and ’00s when denim cut-off shorts and gold door knocker hoops were in their prime. If you (or a mom, grandma, or auntie) attended a Freaknik festival, you may have heard the track before. “Good Love” samples a dance classic – “Freak It” by Lathun.

The 1997 SOSO Def hit is often accompanied by a line dance, perfect for the dance floor. The song quickly became a cultural shift point in Atlanta, bringing communities together through laughter and bounce.

Which song do you think did the best remake?

The History You Never Knew About The Hip Hop Hits You Love was originally published on globalgrind.com