Black Teenager Receives In-School Suspension For Refusing To Cut His Locs

Daryl George, a Black Texas high school student, has received two weeks of in-school suspension for refusing to cut his locs.

Hair discrimination is still a thing. Seventeen-year-old Daryl George attends Barbers Hill High School near Houston and has been placed in in-school suspension by the educational institution for violating their hygiene policy. George wears his hair twisted in locs that are pulled back into a well-kept bun. However, the school’s policy states that boys’ hair should not extend past their eyebrows or below their ears.

George was reprimanded for his hairstyle on August 31 after returning to school despite not cutting his locs. However, the school upheld their policy and granted George two weeks of in-school suspension, which upset the teenager. His mother, Darresha Geroge, says that her son is forced to sit for eight hours daily, causing the adolescent physical and emotional anguish.

Ironically, George received this in-school suspension just one day before the Texas Crown Act was enacted. The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture. It’s a national movement to create a more equitable and inclusive experience for the Black community. It was first introduced in California in January 2019 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (District 30) and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on July 3, 2019.

Barbers Hill High School claims its policy does not violate the law because it does not mention length but was put in place to prevent distractions, discipline, and teach authority. The George family believes the school’s hygiene policy discriminates against its Black students.

