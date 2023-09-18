Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning New ‘Sherbet’ Hair Color

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her 52nd birthday! The vivacious Virgo took to Instagram Sept.19 with a new post displaying her delicious new hair color. And her fans can’t get enough of the celebratory slay!

With the simple caption, “This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise ,” Jada used her birthday post to unveil a new hair color, a simple nail design and soft glam makeup look. The hair color is a warm hue perfect for fall, with hints of bronze, pink and rose gold. Her nails were painted a soft nude pink color in an almond shape. And her makeup was simple and golden, showing her flawless skin and natural glow.

Many of Jada’s 11.4 million followers jumped into her comments section to send well wishes and gag over the lush hair color. “A Queen. An icon. A beacon of truth and vulnerability. I learn from you & I become more well in my pursuit of freedom, transformative love and graciousness because of your light. Thank you. Happiest of birthdays to you,” wrote one fan.

And “I love you with the short looks:) it really is great on you! Your head shape is amazing and so is your bone structure!” said another.

Jada’s husband Will Smith, whose birthday is just a few days away, posted an endearing message about his wife. He shared cute photos of the two appearing to ring in her various trips around the sun over the years. Smith writes that he has been there to celebrate 28 of them.

Jada’s Joy And Inspirational Hair Journey

Jada Pinkett Smith has several reasons to celebrate this birthday season. One reason is her continued health, well-being and hair growth. This August, Jada shared an exciting part of her hair journey. The news came after open struggles with alopecia.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see ,” Jada captioned her Aug. 7 carousel post. The post showed visible progression of Jada’s hair from bald spotting to hair growth. Known for candidness and vulnerability, fans, celebrities and friends gushed over her relatable post, cheered her on and celebrated the new crown with her.

Shortly after the update, Jada premiered a hair color perfect for summer. She named it, “Desert Sand.”

Jada’s new book Worthy, is another source of the former Red Table Talk host’s joy. To be released on Oct. 17, the memoir aims to correct “falsehoods” and “misunderstandings” and allow the actress to take back her narrative. Jada first posted about her upcoming literary project on Instagram in June.

We are loving the movement, joy and celebrations for this VirGOAT.

Wife, mother, host, actress, and style and hair chameleon, Jada Pinkett Smith continues to be a fierce example of living on our own terms and defining our paths.

We wish her many more birthdays – and will keep checking for new, haute hair colors and mane slays!

DON’T MISS..

Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning New ‘Sherbet’ Hair Color was originally published on hellobeautiful.com