Black America Web
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama

| 09.12.23
Dismiss
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Mary J. Blige, Wendy Williams drama, Snoop Dogg’s later project, and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

More from Black America Web
Close