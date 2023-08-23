Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘Goat Talk’ with LL Cool J

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

How can we even begin to talk about hip-hop goats (greatest of all time) without mentioning LL Cool J?

LL Cool J joins Ryan Cameron Uncensored for some real talk about Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, sticking to your goals, and rules to having a successful and legendary career 40 years (and counting) in the game! He dives deep into the necessary steps for establishig yourself as a ‘goat’—a term he coined—in any industry.

“If you want to be great, you’ve got to do great things…You’ve got to really be about it and you’ve got to be committed,” he explains, “Your level of success is going to be directly correlated to the level of sacrifice you’re willing to make in your life”.

After 30 years, he is headlining his first tour, F.O.R.C.E LIVE, including special appearances (in select cities) from other legends such as Salt-N-Pepa, Big Boi, Ice T, Doug E. Fresh, and so many more! Be sure to grab your ticket before the tour ends in in November!

