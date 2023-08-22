Black America Web
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Hot and Trending: What 50 Cent Regrets, Rihanna’s Baby and More!

| 08.22.23
Dismiss
Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas

Source: Russ Parr Morning Show / Reach Media

 

Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news with what 50 Cent admits to regretting, Rihanna’s new baby, J. Lo’s marriage and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

More from Black America Web
Close