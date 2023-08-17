Full Circle: ‘A Different World’ Star Kadeem Hardison Returns To Final ‘grown-ish’ Season

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Kadeem Hardison will return as a guest star on “grown-ish.” The role is a full circle moment as the popular Freeform series is an ode to his best known “A Different World” role as the beloved Dwayne Wayne. Read more details and catch a sneak peek inside.

Shadow and Act shared an exclusive of Hardison in the final season of “grown-ish.” The actor is most notable for his role as Dwayne Wayne in “A Different World.” The actor will return to guest star on the show as Dean Carnegie.

This moment is noteworthy as “grown-ish” has often been compared to “A Different World.” The show also pays homage to the lovable 90’s series which starred Hardison alongside, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summers, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lisa Bonet, Darryl M. Bell, Dawnn Lewis and countless other notable stars.

Freeform’s “grown-ish” bringing Hardison on as a returning guest star is a means to celebrate and honor a show that made it possible for the series to exist in the first place.

Hardison will be joined by other guest stars this season, including Kelly Rowland, Latto and Lil Yachty. According to Shadow and Act, Rowland plays Professor Edie, Latto is wine representative Sloane and Yachty is Andre (aka Junior)’s fraternity brother Cole. Kenya Barris, “grown-ish’s” creator, is also in front of the camera as Cal U alum Derek Wright. Derek’s storyline involves him wanting to make a large donation to Cal U, but his politically incorrect statements make his fraternity concerned.

Who’s excited for the “grown-ish” return? Catch the final season of “grown-ish” on Freeform Wednesdays at 10 pm and Hulu the following day.

Check out the exclusive clip from Hardison’s episode below:

