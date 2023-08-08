Beyoncé Paid Metro $100k To Operate An Extra Hour Due To Weather Delays At Her Concert

Beyoncé’s unwavering dedication shines once again! Despite challenging weather conditions after her FedEx Field show on August 6th, Queen Bey stepped up, contributing $100,000 to extend the DC Metro’s operating hours by an extra hour. No fan was left stranded.

Metro released the following statement :

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a statement. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”