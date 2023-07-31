Saucy Santana Brings The Glamor As Thread Beauty’s Brand Ambassador

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Long before Saucy Santana began rapping about Margaritas, he was the makeup artist for The City Girls. Now a successful musician with numerous hits under his belt, the Material Girl rapper is returning to his first love as a brand ambassador for thread beauty.

Santana has been breaking barriers since he boldly stepped on the scene, blurring gender lines and doing it unapologetically. By living in his truth, he encourages men, women, and people across the globe to explore self-expression. And with thread beauty’s mission to uproot outdated beauty standards, they tapped into the perfect person to represent the cruelty-free, Black-owned, and woman-founded brand. As proud allies, the makeup brand donates 15% of proceeds to organizations that empower LGBTQ+ communities each year – a mission that Santana proudly supports.

In an exclusive interview, Santana talks about his latest partnership with thread beauty, the evolution of makeup trends, and his beauty must-haves.

You began your career as a makeup artist, so this feels like a natural progression. Why is this brand ambassadorship important to you?

Considering that before I was rapping I was a Celebrity Makeup Artist, this partnership with thread beauty feels like it’s bringing me back to my roots. It’s cool and fun to collaborate with a makeup company that’s excited about me, and I’m excited about their brand, and working together in the future.



What can we expect from the partnership?

With me being part of the LGBTQIA+ community and thread beauty being both an ally and a black–owned, female–run beauty brand, this partnership just made sense, as I make a lot of my music for black females.

Also, when I first started doing makeup, even on YouTube, I found that there wasn’t anyone that looked like me that I could reference and learn from. It’s important to me to be an example and have a positive impact on my community, for the beauty boys and everyone that loves beauty. Today, I have a lot of these supporters that look like me, for example, boys that have facial hair, a fade, and full glam. This partnership can hopefully inspire them and represent what’s possible. Like I’m out here living my best life and here’s an example of how you can do it too!

As a makeup guru, what are 3 beauty trends you think need to come to an end?



I can’t really think any new trends that need to come to an end because of how makeup has evolved. I remember trying to master a nude lip and I couldn’t understand why I was buying the same color and products as Kylie Jenner, but it wasn’t coming out like Kylie Jenners? Then I learned to line my lips with brown liner first, then to make the nude blend in the middle. So, I don’t think any beauty trends need to fade. With creativity, I would never tell anybody to kill an idea or stop trying something, that’s how we learn and evolve. Being your unapologetic self means not having to apologize for trying. When it comes to beauty, I don’t think there are any rules, limits or boundaries, as far as beauty trends.

What are some beauty trends you love?



I do love a brown liner and a nude lip combo. I also love a plumping lip gloss, they give you those DSL (diamond shine lips). I’ve always loved a perfect chocolate complexion heavy! And I just recently got into an orange blush. I don’t know what sparked it, but it goes pretty with my contour.

What are 3 beauty must – haves from the collection?



My three beauty must–haves are the thread beauty gloss it clear lip gloss – which is so bossy, so glossy and so Santana! Then the face it complexion sticks and the cover it, the multi–use complexion fluid. If you have these essentials, we can start somewhere.

