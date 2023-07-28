Hot Off The Wire: Celebrity Breakups, And More!

Alfredas has all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She runs down the latest on celebrity break ups from Tina Knowles to Nene Leaks, Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery, and more!
