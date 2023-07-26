HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

RPMS Exclusive with Comedian George Wallace

| 07.26.23
Dismiss
George Wallace RPMS graphic

Source: Radio One Digital / R1 Digital

Legendary comedian George Wallace stops by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about his tour and how you can get a ticket for the low low.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

 

More from Black America Web
Close