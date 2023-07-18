Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The couple share that they “over the moon in love” by their baby boy Luai. Their family is feeling the love and support across the Internet. Lohan’s fictional onscreen mom, Jamie Lee Curtis, shared her love on social media.

The Freaky Friday actress and Shammas welcomed their son Luai on Monday (July 17). A rep told People, “Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.”

The excited couple welcomed their son Luai, which means “shield or protector.” He was born in Dubai.

Lohan opened up to Allure magazine back in June, sharing her feelings towards becoming a mother for the very first time. The 36-year-old actress has been elated to begin the journey.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan told the outlet. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

They are so loved and supported by Lohan’s family and extended onscreen family like Curtis who congratulated her film daughter on Instagram.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” Curtis shared on Instagram. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

Lohan added that she received some motherhood mentorship from Curtis about balancing work and motherhood in her interview with Allure.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” Lohan added. “And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’”

Congrats to Lindsay and Bader on their new bundle of joy!

She’s A Cool Granny: Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Lindsay Lohan Advice On Being A First-Time Working Mom was originally published on globalgrind.com