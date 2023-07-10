Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs! Here’s How To Get Yours

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday (July 11) infamous sub sandwich restaurant Subway is giving out 1 million FREE subs! Keep reading to see how to claim yours!

In celebration of their new deli meat slicers which have been put in place at over 20,000 restaurants, Subway is kicking off their brand new freshly sliced meats and new sandwiches. To help celebrate the event, the company has decided to pass out free subs!

However, there are some stipulations.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

To claim your sub, first, it has to be one of the new ‘Deli Heroes’ options. According to FOX 8, those options are:

Titan Turkey (#15): Freshly sliced turkey and double provolone cheese are piled on Artisan Italian bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion, and finished with mayonnaise.

Freshly sliced turkey and double provolone cheese are piled on Artisan Italian bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion, and finished with mayonnaise. Grand Slam Ham (#99): This grand slam sub comes with 33% more freshly sliced ham and double provolone cheese compared to build-your-own, stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onions on Artisan Italian bread, drizzled with mayonnaise.

This grand slam sub comes with 33% more freshly sliced ham and double provolone cheese compared to build-your-own, stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onions on Artisan Italian bread, drizzled with mayonnaise. Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Piled with freshly sliced roast beef and double provolone cheese, this savory sub is served on Artisan Italian bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and finished with Subway’s signature roasted garlic aioli.

Piled with freshly sliced roast beef and double provolone cheese, this savory sub is served on Artisan Italian bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and finished with Subway’s signature roasted garlic aioli. The Beast (#30): This grand slam sub comes with 33% more freshly sliced ham and double provolone cheese compared to build-your-own, stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onions on Artisan Italian bread, drizzled with mayonnaise.

To claim your free sub you have to visit a participating Subway restaurant on Tuesday (July 11) between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. This option is dine-in only.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs! Here’s How To Get Yours was originally published on wzakcleveland.com