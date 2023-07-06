Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In the summer of 2022, Simply Spiked entered the fast-growing category of ready-to-drink adult beverages and quickly emerged as one of the standout offerings. Now, Simply Spiked wants to “juice boost” your summer with a handy koozie that not only keeps your drinks cool but also charges your smartphone.

From now until July 17, Simply Spiked fans can visit the brand’s website to enter the giveaway for the Juice Boost koozie. without having to purchase the goods (although you really should). The Juice Boost koozie comes in a bright, sunny yellow color adorned with the canned drinks’ logo and lettering. Each can of Spiked clocks in at a crushable 5% ABV and the full collection is spread out between the Spiked peach or lemonade selections.

“Summer has some of the longest days of the year, and we know there’s nothing better than turning a pool day into a late-night pool party with a Simply Spiked in hand,” Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for the Above Premium portfolio at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement. “But sometimes your phone runs out of juice. So, who better than the alcohol brand known for real fruit juice – Simply Spiked – to help juice up your phone during the longest days of summer.”

The Juice Boost koozie comes with a magnet that attaches to your phone to wirelessly charge up while you keep sipping away. While your phone gets some much-needed juice when the battery is low, you too can get juiced up too with Simply Spiked.

To sign up for a shot at snagging one of the Juice Boost Koozies, please click on this link.

Photo: Simply Spiked

Simply Spiked Has A Cool Koozie That Will Charge Your Smartphone was originally published on cassiuslife.com