They Better Call Tyrone | The Amanda Seales Show Ep 140

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The new menstrual health education curriculum will be implemented in D.C. schools starting next year. This is the first time that a comprehensive menstrual health education curriculum will be taught in all public schools in a major U.S. city. The curriculum will cover topics such as anatomy, puberty, menstruation, and reproductive health. Amanda talks about the importance of this curriculum and how it will help to break down the stigma around menstruation and empower young people to take control of their own health.

Another topic on the show is Erykah Badu’s recent concert in Florida, where she called out fans for leaving early. Badu had stopped the concert to address the issue of people leaving, saying that she felt disrespected by their actions. Amanda talks about the importance of respecting artists and their performances, and how it’s important to be mindful of the impact that our actions can have on others.

Amanda discusses a recent ruling by a federal judge in Florida that blocked a ban on using Medicaid for gender-affirming care. The ban had been put in place by the state’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis. Amanda talks about the importance of this ruling and how it will help to ensure that transgender people have access to the care they need.

Also we talk about the unveiling of a new U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring congressman John Lewis. Lewis was a civil rights icon who fought for equality and justice for all. Amanda talks about the importance of Lewis’ legacy and how the stamp is a fitting tribute to his work.

In addition to these topics, Amanda also discusses other news stories and current events. She also shares her thoughts on a variety of topics, including pop culture, politics, and social justice. The Amanda Seales Show is a great way to stay informed and engaged with the world around you.

I hope you enjoy the show!

Today Is:

National Beautician’s Day: A Day To Celebrate Beauticians For The Services They Provide. A Beautician Beautifies Your Features Through Makeup, Hairstyling, Manicures/Pedicures, And So Forth.

National Forgiveness Day: A Day To Practice Forgiveness And To Wipe The Slate Clean And Clear Your Conscience.

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: The Day Is Observed Annually To Determine Actions And Cooperation To Check Drug Abuse And Prevent Drug Trafficking.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

4:06 D.C. Kids Will Get New Menstrual Health Education Next Year, A First In The Country

9:06 XXL Freshman Class Game… Jeremiah Will Quiz Amanda On The Names Of The Freshman Class

13:39 It’s Time To Run Back What We Did Over The Weekend..

17:18 60 Second Headlines Story 1: Maury Povich Is Gearing Up To Release His Own Line Of At-Home Paternity Tests..Called ”The Results Are In” Story 2: Twitter Reacts To Oceangate Job Posting For A New Submarine Pilot Following The Titanic Tragedy Story 3: Rihanna Steps Down As Ceo Of Savage X Fenty Story 4:Nearly Half Of US Honeybee Colonies Died Last Year. Struggling Beekeepers Stabilize Population

19:29 We Are Sending Happy Birthday Wishes To: Derek Jetter 1974 Iman Shupert 1990 Shannon Sharpe 1968

22:26 Blackurate News: Florida Judge Blocks Ban On Using Medicaid For Gender-Affirming Care

26:51 BET Awards Recap From Last Night

31:38 BIG UP, LET DOWN Big Up – 69 Year Old Woman From Idaho Sentenced For Her Involvement In The Jan 6th Riots, Pleads Guilty. Let Down – Ike Turner Jr. Busted For Crack In Tx After Cops Claim “He Tried To Eat The Drugs”

35:56 We’re Always Taking Your Calls On Any Topic… Or, You Can Just Reach Out And Call Us At 1 855 AMANDA 8 … THAT’S 1 855 262-6328 …

39:33 On This Day In History … Jamaican Born Pilot Barrington Irving Previously Held The Record For The Youngest Person To Pilot A Plane Around The World Solo, A Feat He Accomplished In 2007. He Is Also The First Black Person And First Jamaican To Accomplish This Feat.

41:56 Blackurate News: The Unveiling Of A Us Postal Service Stamp Honoring Congressman John Lewis

46:54 Erykah Badu Calls Out Fans For Leaving During Her Concert

51:56 Small Doses Segment – Daring To Be Differen

56:19 Let’s Get To Our Monday Callers At 855-262-6328, THAT’S 1-855-AMANDA 8 We Have A Caller That Has A Comment From Group Chat Thursday.

59:47 The Word Of The Day Is…Lambent. Merriam Webster Dictionary – Lambent Can Mean “Softly Bright Or Radiant Or Flickering”. Lambent Is Also Often Used To Describe Speech, Writing, Music And Even Wine That Has A Light, Appealing Quality

63:01 Politicians Say The Darndest Things

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@jeremiahlikethebible

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328