Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast

Singer and performer Durand Bernarr joins us this week to explore what it means to show in the music industry and life as your authentic self – even if you’re like no one else.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]
-
Joseline Hernandez Went Full Muy Thai On Big Lex After Mayweather-Gotti Fight