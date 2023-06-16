If there’s one thing that Charles Jenkins knows, it’s how to blend his modern take on Gospel music with the timeless sounds of yesteryear, all while bringing a level of joy with each song and performance.
In this exclusive interview with The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade, the 9x Stellar Award winner talks about the inspiration behind one of his big hits, “Can’t Turn Back,” as well as his brand-new track “God Be Praised” from his upcoming project. He also talks about how his upcoming project will pay homage to some of Gospel’s greats, bringing their work to a brand new generation.
And, of course, he talks about tonight’s JUNETEENTH JOY concert with The Clark Sisters, John P. Kee and Pastor Shirley Caesar!
Charles Jenkins Talks Honoring Black Culture In His Music was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]