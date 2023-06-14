Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Well that didn’t take long. Less than two weeks since Ariana Josephine, the Houston-based Home Depot employee who broke social media after photos of her donning a work apron, went viral, she’s back online to reveal that the sudden rush of online fame has forced her to quit.

“Everyone on Twitter hates me,” Josephine said in a video shared online. “For what? I don’t know. Just because I stood up for myself, and that’s fine.”

Josephine also explained why she left Home Depot, where she worked during the summer to help pay for her education.

“I literally had to kind of quit my job in this process because of how much I grew.. people were illegally doxxing my address and figuring out where I worked.”

Doxxing is the act of publishing private or identifying information about (a particular individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.

Fortunately, she went on to reveal that leaning into her faith has helped her navigate the turbulent world of online fame, adding that the silver-lining is that she plans to put more focus on creating more of the content she loves, which includes topics like lifestyle, beauty and faith.

