Megan Thee Stallion is back outside and we’re happy to see it. However, hotties will have to wait a little while for some new music.
It’s no secret the head hot girl coach has had some unpleasant moments over the last few years so it comes as no surprise that she is taking a temporary step back from the rap industry,
Megan recently shared with InStyle Magazine that the last few months have mentally drained her and that she’s currently focused on healing.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The H-Town Hottie shared that life right now is spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and protecting her peace.
“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance,” Megan said.
We love to hear it and hope that Megan is able to find peace and serenity in her life!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Holding Hands With A New Man, Sets The Internet Ablaze
Megan Thee Stallion Was Spotted Having A Blast With Vivica A. Fox At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Show
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her New Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds
The post Megan Thee Stallion Is Currently Focused On Healing: “Expect New Music When I’m In A Better Place” appeared first on 92 Q.
Megan Thee Stallion Is Currently Focused On Healing: “Expect New Music When I’m In A Better Place” was originally published on 92q.com
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
Jay Z & Beyoncé Purchase The Most Expensive Home In California History, Twitter Is Full of Haters
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine
-
The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023