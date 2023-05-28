Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris and was having the having the time of her life at the show alongside actress Vivica A. Fox.

The 28 year old rapper was spotted in the crowd over the weekend as she danced and sung along to all of Bey’s greatest hits. The Hot Girl coach had a huge smile on her face as she hung out with other celebs there including Jay-Z and Vivica A. Fox.

Of course, Megan looked gorgeous for the show as she donned a baby-pink crop top that said “They don’t build statues of critics,” along with long-rise light-wash jeans and silver heels. She paired the ensemble with diamond jewelry. Vivica also looked stunning as she donned a blue leather jacket, minimal jewelry and a high bun for the occasion.

The ladies were sure to pose for a photo together while waiting for Bey to hit the stage, which Vivica shared on her Instagram page alng with a few other videos and photos from the legendary concert.

“GM DAWLINGS! #ABOUTLASTNIGHT AT THE AMAZING @beyonce #CLUBRENAISSANCE TOUR! MUCH LUV TO QUEEN @mstinalawson & @wacotheater 4 AN AWESOME SHOW! FUNTIMES W @theestallion” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

We love it with two beauties link up!

Megan Thee Stallion Was Spotted Having A Blast With Vivica A. Fox At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com